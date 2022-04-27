April 27 in history: 1882 - Birth of Metropolitan Bishop Nicolae Balan, the metropolitan bishop of Transylvania and Banat

1868 - Birth of veterinarian and physiologist Ioan Athanasiu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 20 July 1926)

1872 - Death of writer and politician Ion Heliade-Radulescu, founding member and first president of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 6 January 1802)

1882 - Birth of Metropolitan Bishop Nicolae Balan, the metropolitan bishop of Transylvania and Banat (1920-1955), honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 August 1955)

1883 - Establishment, by Pope Leo XIII's apostolic letter "Praecipuum munus," of the Archdiocese of Bucharest, until then Apostolic Vicariate of Wallachia

1886 - Birth of veterinarian and biochemist Radu I. Vladescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 15 February 1963)

1908 - Both of actor Toma Dimitriu (d. 19 September 1984)

1968 - Birth of Cristian Mungiu, director and screenwriter, holder of Grand Prix of Cannes International Film Festival - Palme d'Or for "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days" feature.

1972 - Inauguration of the Old Court Museum at the Old Princely Palace in Bucharest.

1977 - Death of Camil Baltazar, poet, memoirist and publicist. (b. 25 August 1902)

1979 - Death of mathematician Gheorghe Vranceanu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 30 June 1900)

1993 - Official inauguration of the activity of the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Antwerp (Belgium), the first institution of this kind opened by Romania in a European country, after the Second World War

2000 - The fourth meeting of the Organization of States Participating in the Economic Cooperation of the Black Sea (Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey) took place in Poiana Brasov

2010 - A joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership for Moldova's European integration is signed at the Cotroceni Palace by Romania's President Traian Basescu and Moldova's interim President Mihai Ghimpu

2011 - Death of athlete Octavian Viscopoleanu, manager of the Romanian Athletics Federation, the Army Sports Club Steaua Bucharest and of the Bucharest National Complex (b. 1 August 1938)

2012 - Passing by Parliament, with 235 votes, of the no-confidence motion initiated by the Social Liberal Union (USL) against the Mihai-Razvan Ungureanu Cabinet, which is dismissed.

2021 - Death of tenor Corneliu Murgu, managing director of Romanian National Opera in Timisoara (2000-2019) (b. 25 July 1948).

AGERPRES