Arad border policemen apprehend 27 migrants hidden in a truck loaded with soft drinks

Authorities within the Nadlac Border Crossing Point (PTF) apprehended 27 migrants hiding in a truck driven by a Turkish citizen, transporting soft drinks to Austria.

The truck was checked on the way out of the country "based on the risk profile," according to Arad Border Police, and among the bottles of soda there were illegal travelers.

"The persons in question were taken in to the border police headquarters for investigation. Within the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens of Bangladesh, Iraq and Pakistan, aged between 20 and 47, who legally entered Romania based on their personal documents," Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.

Also in the Nadlac area, 500 meters from the border with Hungary, the border policemen noticed a group of people moving on foot, in the field, towards the neighboring country.

"They proceeded to move to the place where the persons were and intercepted them. As they did not justify their presence in the area, the persons were taken in to the sector headquarters for check-ups. Following the investigations, it was established that they are six Sri Lankan citizens, aged between 30 and 48, who legally entered Romania," the source conveyed.

In the first case, the truck driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking. AGERPRES