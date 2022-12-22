Arad border policemen apprehend 27 migrants,hidden in two trucks loaded with textiles and metal bars

Arad border policemen apprehended, on Thursday, a number of 27 migrants from Bangladesh, Eritrea, Sri Lanka and Pakistan who attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hiding in two trucks leaded with textiles and metal bars, told Agerpres.

At the Nadlac I Border Crossing Points (PTF), in a truck that was to exit the country, driven by a Romanian, while undergoing border control, 16 migrants were discovered in the trailer. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the driver was transporting three pallets of textiles on the Romania-Austria route.

"Following the thorough control of the means of transport, 16 foreign citizens were discovered in a special compartment in front of the goods compartment. The persons were apprehended and transported to the sector headquarters for investigations where, following the checkups, the border policemen established that they are citizens from Bangladesh and Eritrea, aged between 21 and 67 years, who entered our country legally based on personal documents", the Arad Border Police reported.

Moreover, at the Nadlac II PTF, in a truck also driven by a Romanian national, which was loaded with metal bars, a number of 11 migrants from Sri Lanka and Pakistan were discovered, aged between 21 and 42.

In both cases, the border policemen are conducting investigations.