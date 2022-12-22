 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Arad border policemen apprehend 27 migrants,hidden in two trucks loaded with textiles and metal bars

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

Arad border policemen apprehended, on Thursday, a number of 27 migrants from Bangladesh, Eritrea, Sri Lanka and Pakistan who attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hiding in two trucks leaded with textiles and metal bars, told Agerpres.

At the Nadlac I Border Crossing Points (PTF), in a truck that was to exit the country, driven by a Romanian, while undergoing border control, 16 migrants were discovered in the trailer. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the driver was transporting three pallets of textiles on the Romania-Austria route.

"Following the thorough control of the means of transport, 16 foreign citizens were discovered in a special compartment in front of the goods compartment. The persons were apprehended and transported to the sector headquarters for investigations where, following the checkups, the border policemen established that they are citizens from Bangladesh and Eritrea, aged between 21 and 67 years, who entered our country legally based on personal documents", the Arad Border Police reported.

Moreover, at the Nadlac II PTF, in a truck also driven by a Romanian national, which was loaded with metal bars, a number of 11 migrants from Sri Lanka and Pakistan were discovered, aged between 21 and 42.

In both cases, the border policemen are conducting investigations.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.