Arad police catch 49 foreign citizens trying to cross the border illegally, 40 migrants in a truck

The border police detected 49 foreign citizens from Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria at Nadlac II and Varsand, who were trying to cross the border illegally, 40 of the migrants were found hiding in a truck carrying aluminum ingots, the Territorial Police Inspectorate informed of Oradea Border.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, 40 Bangladeshi citizens were found on April 1, hidden in the cargo compartment of a truck. The truck, driven by a 35-year-old Romanian, was transporting aluminum ingots for a commercial company in Italy.

The migrants found in the truck are between 19 and 52 years old and entered Romania illegally.

Seven other foreign citizens trying to cross the border illegally were spotted in Varsand, while they were walking about 100 meters from the border line. The border police intercepted them and since they did not justify their presence in the area, they checked them, establishing that they are foreign citizens from Egypt and Bangladesh, aged between 20 and 43 years.

The 47 migrants from Bangladesh and Egypt are being investigated for the crime of attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border, and the driver of the truck is being investigated for migrant smuggling.

Two other foreign citizens trying to cross the border illegally were detected at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point on April 2. It is about two men from Syria, who tried to cross the border illegally using fake Greek identity cards.

The two migrants from Syria were passengers in a car registered in Romania and presented, in order to complete the exit formalities, two identity cards bearing the insignia of the Greek authorities.

Following the checks, the border police found that the documents presented were fake, and that the two men, citizens of Syria, aged 27 and 28, respectively, had entered our country legally and intended to fraudulently arrive in a state from Western Europe.

In this case, the police are investigating the crimes of forgery and attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.AGERPRES