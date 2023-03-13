Arad Police find 14 migrants inside lorry hideout made of boxes, pallets

Nadlac II border police officers on Monday found 14 migrants in an improvised hiding place made of cardboard boxes and pallets, located in the trailer of a lorry checked upon exiting Romania.

The driver is a 24-year-old Romanian, who, according to the cargo manifests, was shipping pallets from Romania to Austria.

"Based on risk profiling, a thorough check of the vehicle was carried out, as a result of which the border police found, in the cargo compartment, 14 foreign citizens hiding inside some improvised hideouts made of pallets and cardboard boxes. It was established that the 14 people are citizens of Syria, aged between 20 and 59 years old," the Arad Border Police reported.

The driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking, while the Syrians are being investigated for attempting to illegally cross the state border.