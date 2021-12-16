Army, Academy, Church rank first in Romanians' confidence, politicial parties rank last

The Army, the Romanian Academy and the Church occupy the first places in terms of the Romanians' confidence, according to the "Barometer of Religious Life" - December 2021 edition, launched by the Institute of Political Science and International Relations of the Romanian Academy "Ion I.C. Bratianu" and the LARICS Center for Sociological Research.

According to the survey, presented on Thursday in the Romanian Academy Hall, in reply to the question "How much confidence do you have in the following institutions?" Romanians said they have a lot and a lot of confidence in the Army (67.23 pct), the Romanian Academy (64.7 pct) and the Church (62.4 pct).

Ranking next are the town halls of the respondents' localities (45.1 pct), the Police (44 pct), the press (20.4 pct), the Presidency (14.6 pct), Parliament (14 pct) and the Government (13.4 pct)

The political parties ranked last in terms of Romanians' confidence in institutions, with a percentage of 8.8 pct.

The survey was conducted by Laboratory of Information Warfare Analysis and Strategic Communication (LARICS), in partnership with the State Secretariat for Cults and the Institute of Political Science and International Relations (ISPRI).

The survey data were collected between December 3 and 14, on a multi-tiered, probabilistic sample of 1,001 people, representative for Romania's uninstitutionalized population, aged 18 years and over.

The method used was that of the opinion poll based on a telephone questionnaire applied in all counties of Romania and in the sectors of the Municipality of Bucharest. The maximum permissible data error is ą 3%, at a 95% confidence level. The sample was validated on the basis of official data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).