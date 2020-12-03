Arrivals in tourist accommodation units, 54.4 pct decrease in October

Arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units in October 2020 have totaled 493,100, a drop of 54.4 pct over those in October 2019, foreign tourists representing 5 pct, according to data from the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

In what regards the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation units, the highest share was held by those in Europe (85.8 pct of total foreign tourists), and of them 74.5 pct were from countries belonging to the European Union.

The overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in October 2020 totaled 1.063 million, a drop of 54.8 ct over those in October 2019.

Of the total number of overnight stays, in October 2020 the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 94.5 pct while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 5.5 pct. In what regards the overnight stays of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation structures, the highest share was held by those in Europe (83.8 pct of the total number of foreign tourists, and of them 73.3 pct were from countries belonging to the European Union.

Higher indexes of use of accommodation spaces in October 2020 were recorded in accommodation spaces on ships (29.6 pct), hotels (21.0 pct), tourist villas (14.2 pct), bed & breakfasts (13.2 pct), agro-tourist bed & breakfasts (12.3 pct) and hostels (12.1 pct).

According to the INS data, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, recorded at the border crossing points, stood in October 2020 at 351,000, a drop of 65.4 pct over the month of October 2019. Road and air were the ways to travel most used for foreign arrivals, representing 86.4 pct, and 10.3 pct of the total number of arrivals.

The arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation structures in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period totaled 5.654 million, a drop of 51 pct over the same period of 2019. Of the total number of arrivals, in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in the tourist accommodation units represented 92.6 pct while foreign tourists represented 7.4 pct. In what regards the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation units, the highest share was held by those in Europe (78.3 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), and of them 74.4 pct were from countries belonging to the European Union.

According to the INS, the overnight stays in the tourist accommodation units in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period totaled 13.139 million, a drop of 50 pct over those in the similar period of 2019.

Higher indexes of use of accommodation spaces in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period were recorded in bungalows (31 pct), accommodation spaces on ships (29.3 pct), hotels (29.1 pct), camping grounds (24.5 pct), tourist homes (23.9 pct), tourist villas (23.2 pct), tourist inns (19.6 pct) and agro-tourist bed & breakfasts (18.2 pct).

By countries, most arrivals of foreign tourists received by tourist accommodation units came from Germany (52,900), Italy (37,100), Israel (28,600), France (27,500) and the United Kingdom (25,000).