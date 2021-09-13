Artistic gymnastics: Maria Sorina Ceplinschi wins balance beam, floor at World Challenge Cup in Mersin

Romanian gymnast Maria Sorina Ceplinschi won the beam and floor finals, held on Sunday at the World Challenge Cup in Mersin (Turkey), while Gabriel Burtanete placed third in the vault event, agerpres reports.

In the balance beam event, Ceplinschi won with 12,750, followed by Croatian Ana Derek (12,600) and Hungarian Csenge Maria Bacskay (12,100).

In the floor final, Ceplinschi took first place with 12,900, ahead of the Hungarian Dorina Boeczoego (12,850 points), while the third was Derek (also with 12,850).Maria Ceplinschi, European junior champion with the team, in December 2020, won the first medals in Turkey in an international senior competition.In the men's competition, Gabriel Burtanete ranked third in the vault event, with 14,400 (14,450 in the first one, 14,350 in the second). Canadian William Emard won, with 14,575, the second ranked being Kazakh Milad Karimi, with 14,450.