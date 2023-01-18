At Davos, ForMin Aurescu to present Romania's position on geopolitical developments, security

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate on January 19 and 20 in the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he will present Romania's position on the current geopolitical developments and the key role of the country in the area of strategic importance to European, Euro-Atlantic and global security - the Black Sea and the Western Balkans, told Agerpres.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu is invited to the event by the president of the forum, Borge Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister.

On Friday, Aurescu will participate in the debate called "A New Helsinki for the World," where he will address the current geopolitical developments and the need to strengthen dialogue at the global level in matters of security, while unveiling Romania's position on the need to strengthen the international rules-based order and following the principles of international law.

The Romanian minister will say that "the complex challenges to the European and Euro-Atlantic security architecture determine the need to maintain the integrity of the values and principles on which it is based, as well as an effective dialogue between partners who share common visions at the global level."

He will also have bilateral meetings with government officials and other high-level participants in this event.

"Participation in Davos will represent a significant opportunity to emphasise, once again, before decision-makers at the highest level and opinion makers, Romania's key role at the intersection of two areas of strategic importance for European, Euro-Atlantic and global security - the Black Sea and the Western Balkans, as Russia's war against Ukraine has significantly changed the security balance in Romania's vicinity, including in the Black Sea region, with a major impact on European and Euro-Atlantic security as a whole. The well-defined profile of the country at the international level on the dimension of foreign policy and security, as well as the active role that the country plays at the regional, European and transatlantic level will be capitalised on," the Foreign Ministry informs.

Co-operation in a fragmented world is the theme of the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in which global developments and the priorities of the current year will be analysed.

Addressed will be multiple global crises - from the COVID-19 pandemic to the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine - and ways to reduce risks to the global economic and security system. Talks will also focus on economic stagnation in the developed regions and the economic dynamics in the emerging areas amid chronic inflation and an increase in energy prices, the fragmentation of the global economic system along geopolitical faults, and an increase in the level of indebtedness against a climate crisis background.