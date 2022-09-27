AUR parliamentary group to request rejection of ordinance increasing salaries of parliamentarians, mayors

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) parliamentary group will request, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the rejection of the Emergency Ordinance that increases the salaries of parliamentarians and mayors, "a shameful artifice by which the Senate, 10 minutes before the vote, introduced an amendment of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR)," AUR Chairman George Simion said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

"It is a shameful artifice by which an amendment of the UDMR was introduced in the Senate, 10 minutes before. The Chamber of Deputies is a decision-making chamber and we will ask today in the plenary sitting, and we are waiting for the reaction of the other parliamentary forces who said that they would not vote and would not support such a thing, to reject [the pay rise] both for the parliamentarians and for the mayors. It is important for the public to know that that shameful amendment, introduced by UDMR 10 minutes before the vote, is a mockery. Romanians are upset, especially in the current restrictions that are imposed, which are no longer for circulation, but are of a material nature," Simion told a press conference.