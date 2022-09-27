 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

AUR parliamentary group to request rejection of ordinance increasing salaries of parliamentarians, mayors

Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor
AUR Alianta pentru Unirea Romanilor

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) parliamentary group will request, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the rejection of the Emergency Ordinance that increases the salaries of parliamentarians and mayors, "a shameful artifice by which the Senate, 10 minutes before the vote, introduced an amendment of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR)," AUR Chairman George Simion said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

"Today, the AUR parliamentary group will request the rejection of the emergency Ordinance that increases the salaries of parliamentarians and mayors. It is a shameful artifice by which an amendment of the UDMR was introduced in the Senate, 10 minutes before. The Chamber of Deputies is a decision-making chamber and we will ask today in the plenary sitting, and we are waiting for the reaction of the other parliamentary forces who said that they would not vote and would not support such a thing, to reject [the pay rise] both for the parliamentarians and for the mayors. It is important for the public to know that that shameful amendment, introduced by UDMR 10 minutes before the vote, is a mockery. Romanians are upset, especially in the current restrictions that are imposed, which are no longer for circulation, but are of a material nature," Simion told a press conference.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.