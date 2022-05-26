AUR's Simion: At 6-month of rule, PSD has doubled prices, has bankrupted Romania alongside PNL

The AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) chairman George Simion criticized on Thursday the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s activity six months after this party entered the government, saying that the social democrats "doubled" the prices, sold "for nothing" the natural gas and "flooded the administration with party members".

"Both parties at rule are making the stocktaking of the six months of government. Parallel to the first political force in the current governing coalition, PSD (...) continued the policy of the National Liberal Party. PSD and PNL have bankrupted Romania. I said that there must be a voice in the opposition that would make a different kind of stocktaking of the PSD activity, what the PSD has done since it is in government," Simion said in a press conference organized at the Palace of Parliament.

Simion claimed that the social democrats, in this period of time, did not stop the increase of the public debt, "which for the first time in history is over 50% three months in a row", "did not cut the irredentist attitudes" of the partners from UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), did not cut the special pensions "neither for the parliamentarians nor for the mayors".

According to the AUR leader, since it came to power, PSD has not stopped the "flooding" of the Romanian market with imported products "of dubious quality", it has not blocked the employment in the public sector, in leadership positions, "of party members, wives and grandchildren of politicians", they have not invested 'any RON' in the railway infrastructure, "neither from local nor European money".

According to Simion, in the six months since entering the government, the social democrats did not unblock the Constanta Port, "depriving the Romanian exporters and importers of a strategic point", they did not take over in Romgaz's administration the gas from the Black Sea, "the fast-forward voting of the Offshore Law being similar to the cession of Petrom", they did not take any preventive measures for "possible waves of pandemic, future pandemic", did not renegotiate the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and "deprived the countryside and agriculture of development chances".AGERPRES