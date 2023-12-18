AUR's Simion delivers speech in Italy, at European Conservatives meeting

Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) Chairman George Simion was in Italy this weekend, where he attended the European Conservatives' meeting in Atreju and had a private audience with Pope Francis, told Agerpres.

According to an AUR press release sent to AGERPRES, Simion spoke on Sunday on the panel "The Europe we must defend: conservatives' reasons against the European superstate" at the European Conservatives gathering, "the biggest Fratelli d'Italia event of the year" attended by over 10,000 Italian and European conservatives.

AUR reports that the event organised by the party led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni brought together leaders of the European conservatives and reformists, as well as prominent personalities such as Elon Musk.

George Simion said that "AUR will win the next European elections in Romania." "We can certainly win together with the Romanians living in Italy," Simion added, quoted in the press release.

"The solution to defend the Latin roots, the Christian roots of Europe is that at the European level we make the centre-right government in Brussels and win together all the victories that will come, just like in Rome, where the government is also centre-right and led by the 'Lioness of Europe,' Giorgia Meloni," Simion said.