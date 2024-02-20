AUR's Simion: I do not want perpetuation of a Moldova statehood different from Romania

The president of Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), deputy George Simion, declared on Tuesday that he does not want the perpetuation of a "Moldova statehood different from Romania".

"The Republic of Moldova, in my opinion, is not a country, it is a state. I hate from the bottom of my soul the unjust border at Prut. I see no argument for the second Romanian state to continue to exist in a different composition than in the composition of the mother country and, certainly, I do not want the perpetuation of a Moldovan statehood different from Romania. I love Romania from the Dniester to the Tisza," said Simion, in a press conference held at the Parliament.

According to him, AUR has "a unification plan".

"We don't want the Presidency, Parliament, Government to exist there, in Chisinau, but we want to have a single country, as we had before two criminals of history, Stalin and Hitler, separated us. Certainly, in the eyes of the governors of the Republic of Moldova, this is equivalent to a destabilization, but this is me from a young age, this is how my grandparents taught me that it is correct. (...) I am not even interested in those who have the impression that they are of a different nationality and that they are not Romanians. It means that they are victims of the Stockholm syndrome," argued Simion, when asked if he wanted the destabilization of the Republic of Moldova.

In his opinion, the current governing coalition has only one concern: "how to stay in power illegally, unconstitutionally".

"We are talking here about an organized criminal group and we will submit requests in this regard to the General Prosecutor's Office for conspiracy to violate the Constitution and for the creation of an organized criminal group, concealment of information," George Simion added.

He added that he received signals of violation of the Constitution regarding the organization of this year's elections.