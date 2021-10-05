 
     
AUR's Simion: We won't waste a second on Florin Citu, who is history starting today

Inquam Photos / George Calin
simion citu

Deputy George Simion, co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), stated, on Tuesday, from the rostrum of the Joint Chambers of Parliament, that his party cannot allot a single second for Florin Citu, "this destructive Prime Minister, who is history starting today."

"It's late now that Mr. Orban called us to the microphone, because we have no more to say, we can't allot a single second on this destructive Prime Minister, who is history starting today, so we won't waste a single second on Florin Citu," said Simion, at the debate of the censure motion initiated by the PSD.

MPs are debating, on Tuesday, in joint session, the censure motion titled "Stop poverty, price increases and criminals. Down with the Citu Government!".

