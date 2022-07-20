Aviation Day / President Klaus Iohannis: Air Force modernization to continue with purchase of additional F-16 aircraft

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Wednesday on the occasion of Aviation Day, in which he underlined that the Romanian Air Force has gone through "an extensive" process of modernization and consolidation, being currently "a category of homogeneous, dynamic and supple forces, able to carry out the whole range of missions."

"The Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day, celebrated together with that of the Holy Prophet Elijah on July 20, is a good occasion to pay tribute to those who have served or are serving with dedication, courage and selflessness the Romanian civilian or military aviation. On this day, we commemorate, with deep gratitude and appreciation, all the aviators who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the 'Romanian wings'. At the same time, today we pay tribute to the pioneers of Romanian aviation - Aurel Vlaicu, Traian Vuia, Henri Coanda, Elie Carafoli, as well as to all those who, through devotion and involvement, have contributed to the increase in the prestige of the Romanian aeronautics at international level. Those who are currently working with the Romanian Aviation and the Air Force have the noble mission to continue and honour their predecessors' efforts, in a complicated security context," the head of state said.

According to him, the Romanian Air Force has undergone an extensive process of modernization and consolidation, being currently "a homogeneous, dynamic and flexible category of forces, able to carry out the full range of missions: ensuring the sovereignty of the national airspace, participating in exercises and combat missions in an allied context, the execution of air transport, including those of a humanitarian nature, participation in the limitation and elimination of the consequences of natural disasters or other emergency situations."

President Iohannis pointed out that, in the current context, the Air Force, together with similar allied structures, is one of the most important response tools.

"Dear aviators and members of the Air Force, we are going through a particularly difficult period in terms of regional and Euro-Atlantic security. The military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has significantly changed the strategic reality in the Black Sea region. Romania's role in this context is significant. As a border state of NATO and the European Union, our country has a mission to respond quickly to military security challenges in the region. With full professionalism and involvement, the Air Force, together with similar allied structures, is one of the most important response tools, thus ensuring the security of the airspace of Romania and of the allied one," Iohannis highlighted.

The head of state added that the new security environment on NATO's Eastern Flank requires the promotion of military structures with a high operational degree, endowed with modern means and able to react in a short time.

"In this regard, endowment programs are underway to increase efficiency in military operations, and the modernization of the Air Force will continue with the acquisition of an additional number of F-16 aircraft, which will constitute a transitional air operational capability to F-35 aircraft of the latest generation," Iohannis specified.

He thanked the airmen and members of the Air Force for their professionalism and spirit of sacrifice.

"You make the Romanian airspace safer and contribute to the security of the air borders of Romania, the European Union and NATO. I urge you to continuously prepare and show the same dedication and devotion in all the missions you receive," Iohannis added.

