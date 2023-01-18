Award of excellence for Timisoara National Opera

The Romanian National Opera in Timisoara (ONRT) was recently awarded the Award of Excellence for the anniversary show "Aida" - 75, in the category "Anniversary event of the year 2022", in the first edition of the MUSICRIT Awards Gala.

"The Timisoara Opera thanks again for the honorable distinction awarded by the Union of Music Critics, Editors and Producers of Romania (UCRRMR), at the first edition of the MUSICRIT Awards Gala. Special congratulations to the distinguished Mrs. Luminita Arvunescu for her energy, tenacity and spirit of initiative in the service of an event that will bring together those who serve great music," said the manager of the Romanian National Opera in Timisoara, Cristian Rudic, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, Agerpres informs.

The event took place at the end of last week, at the Palace of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu.

The MUSICRIT Awards Gala is an initiative belonging to the Union of Music Critics, Editors and Producers from Romania. The MUSICRIT 2022 awards honor the artistic field, but also journalism and music management for the year 2022. The categories in which the MUSICRIT awards were offered are: Music criticism, Publicity, Management, Musical project of the year, Cultural project of the year, Anniversary event of the year, The best lyric season in the country, the best symphonic season in the country, Instrumentalist of the Year, Lyric Artist of the Year, Young Journalist of the Year. Several excellence awards and the MUSICRIT trophy were also offered.