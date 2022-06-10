B9 Summit/ Iohannis: Particular emphasis placed on need to further support Ukraine, ensure food security

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday after the Bucharest 9 (B9) Summit that special emphasis was placed on the need to further support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, but also the Republic of Moldova, noting the importance of efforts to ensure food security and strengthen NATO's relations with partners in the region.

"At the same time, another important topic addressed during the talks was the multiple consequences of war, not only from a security perspective, but also from a humanitarian and economic point of view. In this regard, special emphasis was placed on the need to further support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. I reiterated on this occasion the fact that Romania has made sustained efforts to support Ukraine from a humanitarian point of view, but also the Republic of Moldova. I also underlined in this context the importance of efforts to ensure food security, an area in which Romania already offers consistent support," affirmed Iohannis.

The head of state mentioned he upheld "the prospect of strengthening NATO relations with partners in the region, who are deeply exposed to Russian pressure and aggression."

President Iohannis has supported the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

"Moreover, I have expressed Romania's strong support for NATO's open door policy and for the accession of Sweden and Finland to the Alliance. The accession of these states will contribute to the strengthening of the security of the Alliance as a whole, for a more effective deterrence and defense posture, including on the Eastern Flank. Based on our shared vision on the changes in the security environment and the need for the Alliance to respond accordingly, we will continue to work closely to identify and promote the best solutions for NATO's long-term consolidation. At the end of the summit, we adopted a joint statement reflecting our position," the Romanian president went on to say.AGERPRES