Babes-Bolyai University creates two data centers through 2.2 million euros investment

Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca continues its digitization process through an investment of 2.2 million euros in two state-of-the-art data centers, the university informs in a release.

"Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca (UBB) has invested approximately 2.2 million euros for the construction of two state-of-the-art Data Centers, which contribute to the implementation of the University's broad digitization strategy. The Data Centers complement and are integrated in the UBB information technology ecosystem (IT-HUBB), one of the most complex in the country, which includes (1) the largest and most complex computer science faculty in the country, with an extremely diversified academic offer, covering all the major fields/themes of the new industrial revolution, (2) the Office for Romania of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EITDigital) and (3) institutes/centers/relevant units co-created with major actors in the field (e.g. Microsoft , UiPath, SAS, etc.)," says UBB, agerpres reports.

The two data centers will be used, among other things, for the digitization of several activities and administrative processes of UBB that involve the relationship with students, but also for supporting teaching and research activities: Implementation of an electronic registry; Implementation of an electronic archive; Automation of administrative processes; Building a document management system; Digitization of some administrative flows involving students (eg: requesting and issuing certificates); Implementation of backup solutions; Support for the introduction of innovative digital teaching-learning methods; Support for practical training and the opening of new research directions based on new digital technologies.

"The new Data Centers include, along with state-of-the-art equipment and servers, data storage systems, security and back-up systems, dedicated digital archiving systems, network equipment for data transfer and equipment management, licenses software for virtualization, virtualization management, back-up and automation. The Data Centers were built through the project entitled "Digital infrastructure for teaching and research purposes (Digital HUBB)" financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, whose total budget is 13 million euros," the UBB press release informs.