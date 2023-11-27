Banca Transilvania receives investment grade credit rating from Moody's

Banca Transilvania has received an investment grade credit rating from Moody's, which rates BT as having robust capital, strong and resilient profitability and significant liquidity, according to a bank press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The stable outlook on BT's long-term ratings reflects Moody's expectation that financial performance, particularly capital and profitability, will remain strong despite a less favourable macroeconomic environment and if the liability structure does not change significantly to meet minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) requirements.

European standards require banks to ensure an optimal level of MREL-eligible funds at all times, distinct from customer deposits, which are guaranteed by the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund.

"We are pleased that Banca Transilvania is now rated by two international rating agencies, one of them being Moody's, which confirms BT's solid position. This is an important moment and an important step, in a context where capital requirements, in Romania and the European Union, are increasingly stringent and the accreditations of the international rating agencies support our efforts to maintain an optimal cost of capital, contributing to the competitiveness of Romania's economy," Banca Transilvania CEO Omer Tetik says.

The ratings assigned to Banca Transilvania also incorporate the implementation of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in the business activity, in line with Moody's Investors Service's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks.

Moody's finds that Banca Transilvania adequately manages risks, as demonstrated by its strong capitalisation and high liquidity and despite its appetite for growth both organically and through acquisitions.

Moody's ratings for BT: Baa2/P-2 for long-term and short-term deposits; Baa3/P-3 for long-term and short-term issuers; Stable outlook on long-term ratings; Long and short-term counterparty risk ratings (CRR) Baa1/P-2; Basic Credit Assessment (BCA) ba1 and an adjusted BCA; Counterparty risk (CR) assessments Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr).

Banca Transilvania is the largest bank in Romania and South-Eastern Europe. As a universal bank, it covers all customer segments and business lines in the financial sector. It has about 20% market share, over 4 million customers, about 10,000 employees, online banking solutions and 500 branches in 180 locations. Banca Transilvania's brand value has surpassed the USD 500 million threshold and it has entered the top 300 in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2023. It is also in the Top 10 Strongest Banking Brands Worldwide, with an AAA+ brand rating.