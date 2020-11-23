BEC: Romanian voters may vote in any polling station, after proving domicile or residence

Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad and the members of the electoral bureaus of polling stations abroad may exercise their right to vote, in the parliamentary elections, in any polling station abroad, on the basis of a form of identification and a document attesting residence abroad, even if this document expired in the March 1 - December 6 period.

According to a decision of the Central Electoral Bureau, the document that attests residence abroad may be presented to the electoral bureau of the polling station abroad either in original form, in copy, or in electronic format, depending on the case.

The voter with residence abroad that holds a document that attests the residence abroad which has expired in the March 1 - December 6, 2020 period may exercise their right to vote.

According to the release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to all polling stations abroad, if the provisions of the legislation of the state that issued the document attesting residence are more favorable, they are to be applied with priority.

MAE is to draw up and bring to public knowledge the list of documents that attest residence abroad and which have expired previous to March 1, 2020 which are still considered in force by the issuing state, with the list to be public no later than 48 hours before the first day of voting.

The condition of presenting a document that attests residence abroad does not apply to candidates - if they run in the electoral circumscription for Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad, the personnel of diplomatic missions and consular offices, consular sections and cultural institutes abroad, servicemen, policemen and civilian personnel of the institutions in the defence, public order and national security system sent on mission to foreign theaters of operations, BEC mentions.