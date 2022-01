Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) placed 40th at 40 minutes 29 sec. of the winner, Chilean Jose Cornejo Florimo (Honda) who won on Sunday with a special on the distance of 402 km between Riyadh and al-Dawadimi, timed at 3h 28 min. 46 sec., informs AFP.

In the overall, Mani Gyenes ranks 40th, timed with 05 h 03 min. 15 sec. from the leader, Agerpres.ro informs.