Blue Air airline extends its call centre's Friday, weekend opening hours

Blue Air airline is extending its call centre's Friday and weekend opening hours, as it has resumed regular flights to 29 destinations since the beginning of July, the company announced on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this is half the number of destinations originally planned due to the extension of flight restrictions - which generated a large number of unwanted cancellations - to and from the UK, Belgium and Spain. However, Blue Air continues to serve these destinations through repatriation flights for Romanian passengers as they are approved by the authorities. Detailed information can be found on the official Blue Air website under the heading 'On Demand' that is continuously updated," the company's release reads.The company is reported to be in the process of completing an extensive process of upgrading its IT infrastructure, which generates some temporary disruptions of some functionalities."Given the circumstances, the volume of daily calls to the call centre is difficult to manage in a very short time. The number of calls to the call centre has increased more than four times the level before the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the fact that Blue Air has significantly increased its capabilities, the number of hours worked in the call centre and the number of agents available to help solve all requests still need understanding and help from passengers," the release also mentions.Thus, the Blue Air team recommends that the passengers not flying for the next three days (until July 6), use the online communications channel as a priority (on the flyblueair.com website or the zbor.anulat@blueair.aero e-mail address) to free the call centre's phone lines."As of today, July 3, 2020, passengers can check the status of the flight directly from the official Blue Air website by entering the booking number and the name of the person who made the reservation," according to a Blue Air press statement.Blue Air officials say the airline will resume flights to cancelled destinations as soon as operations are allowed. "However, due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic at European level, there is still a risk of short-term cancellations. Message to passengers affected by cancellations in the past - for all canceled flight reservations, an individual Blue Air Wallet has been created. This is a new feature that allows one to use the amounts to purchase Blue Air products in the future, much easier and more transparent, directly on the Blue Air website. You will be informed about access to your wallet via the email provided. In the booking form, your individual Blue Air Wallet can be viewed immediately after its creation, following the steps indicated in the email received," Blue Air also informs.Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers carried, operating according to a low cost - low complexity business model. The company flies Boeing 737 aircraft.