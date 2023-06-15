Bogdan Aurescu - appointed presidential advisor.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree regarding the appointment of Bogdan Aurescu as a presidential advisor, told Agerpres.

On Thursday, the head of state released Luminita Odobescu from the position of presidential adviser. She became Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government led by Marcel Ciolacu.

Diplomat Bogdan Aurescu was also a presidential adviser between May 6, 2016 and November 4, 2019, within the Department of Foreign Policy.