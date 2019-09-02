Bone fragments found in metal barrel ash at Dinca's home belong to Alexandra Macesanu

The bone fragments found in the ash from the metal barrel at the home of Gheorghe Dinca, the defendant in the Caracal case, contain the DNA of Alexandra Macesanu, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reported on Monday by citing the forensic report from the "Mina Minovici" National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

"On Monday, the 'Mina Minovici' National Institute of Forensic Medicine submitted to the DIICOT - Central Structure the forensic report through DNA examination - judiciary genetic expertise - regarding the minor victim M.A.M. The conclusions of the medical forensic report indicate that the genetic analysis of the biological bone samples, represented by dental elements selected from the package with bone fragments, found during the on-site research in the ash from the metal barrel at the defendant Dinca Gheorghe's residence, led to the identification of a unique DNA profile, belonging to a female person," reads a DIICOT release sent to AGERPRES.

The cited source also shows, the forensic report found that the female person singled out by the genetic analyses of the biological bone tests is the minor victim Alexandra Macesanu, with a probability of 99.93pct.

Gheorghe Dinca admitted that he killed Alexandra Macesanu, 15, on 25 July, when he caught her with the phone in her hand calling 112, and then incinerated her body. He also claimed that he had also killed 18-year-old Luiza Melencu, who went missing in April.