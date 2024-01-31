Subscription modal logo Premium

Border police catch two Bulgarian drivers hiding migrants in their trucks' trailers

politia de frontiera

Two Bulgarian drivers are being investigated for migrant trafficking after they were caught trying to help leave Romania, through the Nadlac II border crossing point, 11 foreigners who were found by the authorities hidden among the goods in their trailers.

According to the documents accompanying the goods, the two Bulgarians were transporting metal rollers for commercial companies in Germany and Slovakia.

"Following the detailed control of the means of transport, 11 foreign citizens were discovered, hidden in the compartments intended for the transport of goods, among the transported goods. The persons were transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations where, following the checks, the border police have established that they are citizens of Pakistan, Nepal and Ethiopia, aged between 23 and 41 years old, who entered Romania legally," the Arad border police informed on Wednesday.

While the drivers are being investigated for migrant trafficking, the people hidden in the trucks are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.

