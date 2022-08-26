Border police find over 100 foreigners illegally staying in Timisoara

More than 100 citizens from African and Asian countries, who did not justify their presence in the municipality of Timisoara, were detected between August 22-26 by the border police, as part of the actions carried out in an integrated system on the line of preventing and combating illegal migration.

"During the actions carried out, more than 100 foreign citizens from India, Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey and Bangladesh, aged between 15 and 50 years, were identified in several locations within the city of Timisoara, many of them having temporary identity cards for asylum seekers, but who did not justify their presence within the municipality of Timisoara," reads a press release from the Timisoara Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) sent to AGERPRES on Friday, told Agerpres.

The quoted source says that, after completing all checks, the asylum seekers will be supported to return to the Regional Centres for Accommodation and Procedures for Asylum Seekers in the country, where they are accommodated and registered.

"All the structures within the Ministry of Internal Affairs that participate in the actions in the integrated system act permanently in the municipality of Timisoara to prevent any anti-social acts. In addition, checks are constantly carried out on the means of transport to determine whether foreign persons present within the of the municipality of Timisoara have legal residence documents," ITPF also informs.