Border police sends 15 tonnes of SH clothes back to the Netherlands

The Bihor border police at the Bors II border checkpoint, working together with the Bihor County Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard and the Bihor Consumer Protection Office, returned more than 15 tonnes of second-hand clothes brought from the Netherlands back to this country.

"The driver of the truck could not present the necessary documents for import, according to the legal provisions in force, and thus the control authorities did not allow the means of transport and the load to enter the territory of Romania," reads a press release from the Oradea Border Police Territorial Inspectorate.

The police conducted their usual control routines when they found a truck driven by a Romanian citizen loaded with undocumented textile waste from a trading company in the Netherlands meant for a company in Romania.

Having suspicions about the legality of the transport in question, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bihor County Commissariat within the Bihor National Environmental and Consumer Protection Guards."It was found that the truck was loaded with 15,160 kg of textile waste for which the driver did not present the necessary documentation provided by law for the import of such products. Consequently, the control authorities prevented this means of transport from entering the territory of Romania," the same source specified.