Bucharest mayor Dan: City Hall's current debts, settled at the end of last year

Bucharest City Hall (PMB) started 2023 without current debts, given that at the end of 2020 the debts had amounted to 3 billion RON, announced, on Wednesday, the general mayor of the capital, Nicusor Dan, in a press conference held at the PMB headquarters.

Nicusor Dan recalled that, when he took over as general mayor, after the local elections of September 2020, the Capital City Hall had a current debt of 3 billion RON.

He mentioned that the situation of the city hall was generated by the fact that in previous years, the expenses exceeded the income "month after month". On the other hand, the dissolution of the municipal companies established during the previous administration "led to the disruption of some activities", such as those related to the maintenance of parks.

"The decisions I made were painful and partly affected the quality of some services. First of all, we postponed several investments, for which we had all the documentation to make them - for example, the consolidation of the Herastrau lakeside or park alleys or rehabilitation of roads, sidewalks or the investment on Hatieganu Street, the extension of Grigorescu passage. All these are investments that we have postponed and that we will carry out now, that the financial situation is finally stable," said Nicusor Dan.AGERPRES