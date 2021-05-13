Bucharest Mayor files complaint over several million euro damage caused during previous administration

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan said that he submitted to the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) a complaint about an estimated damage to the tune of several million euros incurred by the Municipality during the previous administration and that the "crime scheme" is all the more so 'cynical' as it concerns the Bucharest cemeteries.

"Yesterday I filed with DNA a complaint about a considerable damage estimated to run in the millions of euros, caused to the Municipality during the previous administration. As this concerns the Bucharest cemeteries, this crime scheme is all the more so cynical. Having in view the legal provisions and the involvement of several public institutions in this matter, I cannot provide other details for now," Nicusor Dan wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

He assured the Bucharesters that any such problems will be handled with all seriousness, and the Capital City Hall will make every effort to recover the damage, reports agerpres.