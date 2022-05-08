Bucharest Stock Exchange loses over 7bn lei in capitalisation in one week

This week, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 7.28 billion lei in capitalisation, which is 3.5%, with a value of trades up by 18.55% over the previous week.

According to data published by BVB, the stock market capitalisation decreased to 200.826 billion lei May 2-6, 2022, from 208.110 billion lei in the March 25 - April 29, 2022 week.

Share transactions generated a turnover of 131.893 million lei this week, down from 111.254 million lei in the previous period.

The best trading day at BVB was Wednesday, May 4, when a turnover of 30.754 million lei was reportedd, while Tuesday, May 3, was the worst ,with trades worth just 21.742 million lei.

BET, the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, closed the week on 12,269.64 points.

Banca Transilvania (BTV) was the most liquid stock on the BVB main tier, generating trades of 27.055 million lei, but falling by 3.36% in value.

Significant trades were reported in BRD Groupe Societe Generale S.A. (BRD) shares of 22.595 million lei (-2.60%), followed by shares in Fondul Proprietatea (FP), with trades of 15,475. million lei (-1.46%).

The most important increases in quotations were reported by Uamt (UAM) + 15%; Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (ECT) + 10.45%, and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (EFO) + 6.99%.

On the other hand, significant decreases were reported by Uztel S.A. (UZT) - 23.57%, followed by SSIF BRK Financial Group (BRK) -13.39%, and MedLife S.A. (M) -11.76%.