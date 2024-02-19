Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest stocks win almost 1.3 bn RON in capitalisation last week

bani

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) gained in the last week almost 1.3 billion RON in capitalisation, while the value of share transactions decreased by 37.9 million RON compared to the previous period, according to BVB data, consulted by AGERPRES.

(1 euro = 4.9770 RON)

Between February 12 - 16, 2024, the stock market capitalisation reached 304.73 billion RON, up 0.4% compared to the value recorded in the previous period (February 5 - 9, 2024), of 303.45 billion RON.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 245.45 million RON in the five trading sessions last week, registering a decrease of 13.37% compared to the 283.34 million RON reported in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Thursday, February 15, when a turnover of 124.1 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Wednesday, February 14, with a value of transactions with shares of only 19, 38 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 15,718.39 points, up from the previous week (15,695.88 points).

Lion Capital shares were the most liquid securities on the BVB's main segment, with transactions of 65.28 million RON, registering a price increase of 0.39%.

Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 44.21 million RON (+1.52%), and Hidroelectrica - 31.61 million RON (-0.96%) were also in the top of transactions.

The most important increases in quotations were registered by COMCM Constanta (+97.94%), Condmag (+22.22%) and Energopetrol (+14.41%).

At the opposite end, important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita, with a decline of 15.12%, followed by those of the Impact Developer&Contractor Group (-4.35%) and the company Promateris (-4.21%).

Since the beginning of this year, 246,512 transactions with shares were carried out on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a total value of 2.18 billion RON and a daily average of 68.34 million RON. Currently, there are 85 issuing companies and 26 intermediaries on the stock exchange.

