Buying Romanian is the most authentic gesture of economic patriotism, says Ciolacu

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared, on Wednesday, that "buying Romanian" is the most authentic gesture of economic patriotism and will mean the "resistance structure" of all the economic programs that the current Government will propose and adopt.

The prime minister participated in the launch of the "Buy Romanian" campaign, a project initiated and supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), an event organized at the company Procema RWP SA in the town of Jilava, Ilfov county, agerpres reports.

"We are in this hall of a Romanian factory that produces elements for the resistance structure of roads, buildings or bridges in Romania. It is the most suitable place to launch this program through which we interconnect thousands of Romanian products from the country's villages and cities. It is a place that perfectly illustrates the effort, skill, care and personal sacrifices behind the products and services manufactured today in Romania," said Ciolacu.

He emphasized that "buying Romanian" means helping Romanian companies and their employees."Buying Romanian is the most authentic gesture of economic patriotism. Buying Romanian means helping Romanian companies and their employees. It means supporting local entrepreneurs to create jobs and produce more prosperity in their community. It means a chance for Romania to increase its exports and massively reduce imports. It is time to demonstrate that we are fully aware of the value of Romanians' work, that we know for sure how tasty and healthy are the products that use old recipes, handed down from the elderly, that we are proud of entrepreneurs and local firms that have built new brands and are fighting head-to-head with multibillion-euro corporations. And the simplest and most effective way to appreciate effort, talent, value and originality is to transform an exhortation - 'Buy Romanian' - in a state of mind at the national level," the PSD leader emphasized.According to Ciolacu, the development of this promotion campaign was not easy, as discussions were necessary with Romanian producers from all over the country.