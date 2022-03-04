CCIR and Helphub.ro provide Ukrainian refugees with web platform for free accommodation

The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) and Helphub.ro provide refugees in Ukraine with a web platform - helphub.ro - through which they can find free accommodation.

Thus, Romanians who can help by providing such accommodation have the opportunity to add an ad on Helphub.ro with all the details, the web platform thus offering Ukrainian citizens a simple and centralized way through which they can found shelter, reads a CCIR press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"It is time for Romanians to show, once again, solidarity and compassion as they have done countless times. There are hundreds of thousands of refugees in need of help. There are mothers and children who have been forced to flee their own country because of the Russian invaders. CCIR and Helphub.ro are joining forces and hope that, through this web platform, Ukrainian refugees will be able to find a free shelter as soon as possible, generously provided by our compatriots," the press release further mentions, Agerpres.ro informs.