CCIR attends 6th edition of European Parliament of Enterprises

The 2023 edition of the European Parliament of Enterprises revolved around three key issues for the business community - energy, skills and international trade.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), as a member of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce (EUROCHAMBRES), participated, together with a delegation of 22 businessmen, in the 6th edition of the Parliament European Enterprises - EPE 2023.

At the same time, before the opening of the event, the CCIR delegation and the representatives of the 22 companies participated in a working meeting with Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union Clara Staicu in order to strengthen dialogue between this organisation, CCIR and the Romanian business community.

The main subjects addressed regarded European funding for agriculture, especially for agricultural farms, measures to adapt to climate change to prevent and manage climate-related risks, the problem of skills and the workforce, the possibility of implementing a European registry of quality control companies.

According to the participants, the recent increase in energy prices and the uncertainty in the supply of raw materials are intensifying the pressure on businesses struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Given that 90% of global economic growth will be generated outside Europe in the near future, it is essential to maintain and improve an environment where trade rules are stable, transparent, fair and work for businesses of all sizes," according to CCIR officials.

Geopolitical tensions as a result of the war in Ukraine have been undermining the global trade agenda.

"The single market contributes to the attractiveness of Europe as a trading partner, but there is room for improvement in the implementation of EU trade agreements, especially to allow SMEs to better capitalise on the resulting opportunities," CCIR adds.