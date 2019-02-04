Central bank on OUG 114/2018 effects, submits research at National Committee for Macroprudential Supervision

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday presented within the General Council of the National Committee for Macroprudential Supervision (CNSM), an impact study on the effects of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No.114/2018, and the BNR and the Public Finance Ministry (MFP) decided to create a working group on this topic, according to a CNSM release sent to AGERPRES.

"During the sitting, an impact study carried by the central bank (BNR) was presented, as regards the tax on financial assets upon the credit institutions, the lending activity and the economic growth, introduced through the OUG No. 114/2018 on the establishment of some measures in the public investment field and of some fiscal-budgetary measures, the modification and amendment of certain pieces of legislation and the prorogation of some deadlines," the release read.

The Council's members have also decided to set up a working group of the CNSM's Technical Committee out of officials with the MFP and BNR, the communique added.

The working group's conclusions will be tackled in tye next sitting of the CNSM, due 18 February 2019.