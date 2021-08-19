 
     
Chamber informed in extraordinary session about gov't emergency ordinance

The Plenum of the Chamber of Deputies was informed on Thursday in an extraordinary session about a bill approving Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 88/2021.

Chairman of the meeting Laurentiu Leoreanu, presented the information on Emergency Ordinance 88/2021 for the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on hosting, organising and financing the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in September 2022, signed in Geneva on June 30, agerpres reports.

The Chamber of Deputies is the first chamber notified about the bill, with the Senate being the decision-making chamber in this case.

