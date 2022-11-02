Chamber of Deputies' Ciolacu: I do not change my opinion there is need for temporary over-taxation of large businesses

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he does not change his opinion and still believes that there is a need for a temporary over-taxation of large businesses, with turnover of over 100 million euros, told Agerpres.

"There are around 320 large companies in Romania, with a turnover of over 100 million euros, and they pay on average about 0.8% of the profit tax, that is, less than the 1% paid by Romanian micro-enterprises. This situation cannot represent a competitive and fair business milieu, therefore, despite the harsh opinions of some analysts or businessmen, I do not change my opinion that there is a need for a temporary over-taxation of large businesses with turnover of over 100 million euros. If there was this political courage for such a solution, we would have additional funds for crucial areas such as Education and Health. I remain consistent and I think it would be correct, for a limited period of time, until all these crises, let's come up with such an approach to taxing large capital," Ciolacu told the National Top of Private Companies in Romania," an event held at the Romanian University.

He mentioned that he represents a party that wants to protect the Romanian capital "in an often unequal competition with big companies".

The President of the Chamber of Deputies emphasized that one of the urgent solutions that any entrepreneur expects from the governing coalition is the regulation of energy prices, for at least 2 years.