Chamber of Deputies clears legislative proposal for establishment of National Museum of Roma History and Culture.

The legislative proposal regarding the establishment of the National Museum of Roma History and Culture in Romania was passed by the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, by a majority of votes, told Agerpres.

The draft law regulates the establishment of the National Museum of Roma History and Culture in Romania, a public institution of national importance, with legal personality, under the National Agency for Roma.

According to the draft law, the Museum aims to present and promote the history, culture and traditions of the Roma in Romania, to raise awareness at home and abroad of the contribution of this national minority to the development and modernization of Romanian society over time, to protect the memory of the victims of the enslavement and deportation to Transnistria, as well as to combat racism and discrimination.

The bill was passed by the Senate, but the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.