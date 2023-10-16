Chamber of Deputies/Seidler: Bill voted by deputies - law to save special pensions

The draft law on special pensions, voted on Monday by deputies from specialized committees, is not a reform of special pensions, but a law to save them, which can be challenged again at the Constitutional Court, USR deputy Cristian Seidler, vice-chair of the Labor and Social Protection Committee, said on Monday.

"The current law is not a reform of special pensions, it is a law to save special pensions, now improved, because, although the Constitutional Court had some constitutional criticisms, which the coalition modified in the Senate and today in the Chamber of Deputies, you go beyond what the Constitutional Court requested. In fact, these elements make the law, in its new form, once again open to challenge at the Constitutional Court, giving it the chance to be sent back to Parliament once more," Seidler told a press conference held at the Parliament.

According to him, "nowhere did the Constitutional Court ask that the non-permanent supports be included in the calculation base, nowhere did the Constitutional Court ask to increase the special pension of judicial auxiliaries to 80% of the calculation base".

"These are additional elements added by the PSD and PNL coalition, because they want to keep the special pensions. Period," the USR deputy said.

He mentioned that there is a Constitutional Court in which special pensions have a majority, because PSD and PNL sent their special people there, party people".

Cristian Seidler claims that the president of the PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, who has a pension of 19,800 lei, will lose, if this law enters into force, 1,400 lei.

"If this means eliminating inequities, if this means bringing all special pensions to the principles of contribution, then it means that these people live in a parallel universe, because in Romania the real pension is slightly over 2,000 lei. This is how they see equity," he added.

The labor, budget and constitutionality committees of the Chamber of Deputies gave a favorable report on the special pensions law bill on Monday, which they agreed with the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The members of the three committees rejected all the amendments submitted by USR and AUR to this project.

The draft law enters the Chamber of Deputies' plenary session on Monday - the decision-making body in this case.

