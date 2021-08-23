Chamber of Deputies Standing Bureau decides to summon extraordinary session on August 24

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies, reunited on Monday, decided to summon an extraordinary session on August 24, at 10:00.

On the agenda there is an information regarding the draft law for approving a Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) registered to the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies and which is to be approved by the standing committees in the established terms, as well as the draft law regarding the approval of the OUG no. 89/2021 for the completion of article 46 of Law no. 41/994 on the organisation and functioning of the Romanian Radio Company (SRR) and the Romanian Television Company (SRTV).

OUG no. 89/2021 states that the mandates of interim managing directors of the SRR and the SRTV, Liviu Popescu and Ramona Saseanu, will be prolonged during the period of the parliamentary recess.