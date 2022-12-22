Ciolacu: We want to learn from expertise of Korean managers, know-how is essential for the port of Constanta

Romania wants to learn from the experience of South Korean managers, so that the port of Constanta becomes a hub for trade between Europe and Asia, said Thursday, after a meeting with the representatives of the Busan port, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

He is, together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on an official visit to the Republic of Korea from December 21 to 23.

"I also had important discussions in Busan with members of the Port Authority's management on the subject of the development and modernization of such an important strategic objective. We want to learn from the expertise of Korean managers, among the best in the field in the world! Know-how is essential for The port of Constanta, which has become a strategic point in the international grain trade amid the conflict in Ukraine, in order to transform it into a hub for trade between Europe and Asia. South Korean corporations have leading technologies and are willing to participate in large investment projects in Romania and they have full support both from me and from the social democratic ministers!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

According to him, one of the priorities of the presence in South Korea of such an important Romanian delegation is to give a new dimension to the economic relations between the two countries.

"Today we had extremely interesting visits and meetings with the management of large South Korean companies, such as Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem. We are interested in major projects with these companies with huge potential in key areas of the economy - transport, the defense industry , IT&C," added the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.