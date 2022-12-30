Citadel of Suceava open to visitors on New Year's holidays; guesthouses - 100% occupied

The Vice President of the Suceava County Council, Niculai Barba, announced on Friday that the Citadel of Suceava will be open for visitors during the New Year holidays.

He stated that the historical objective will be open on December 31, 2022, and January 1 and 2, 2023, between 10:00 and 17:00, with tickets being issued until 16:00, Agerpres informs.

"As many as possible of those who have chosen Bucovina for the New Year holiday are expected to arrive here. When establishing this program, we took into account the interest shown by visitors in previous years for this period, and now all the more so, since the preliminary data on the number of visitors over the year are very good", said the vice-president.

According to him, Bucovina is full of tourists during this period of the winter holidays, and the guesthouses are 100% occupied on New Year's Eve.

"I invite tourists to include in the program of their stay a visit to the Citadel of Suceava. The gates of the Citadel are open to you. A visit to the Citadel of Stefan the Great will be another unforgettable moment in Bucovina. I thank the people of Suceva and to the tourists from the country and abroad, to all those who chose to visit us and participate in the events organized here. At the end of the year, I also thank the entire team here, for all the effort," said Niculai Barba.