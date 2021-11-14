Citu: We'll forward President a few PM proposals; flat tax stays

Interim Prime Minister and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu, after a new round of PNL - Social Democratic Party (PSD) negotiations at the Palace of Parliament on Sunday, said that there will be several prime minister proposals on behalf of the two parties to be forwarded to President Klaus Iohannis.

"In regards with the prime minister, we have discussed, we'll go to Mr. President with a few options and then we'll come and make them public (...). instead of having all sorts of pieces of information emerging from sources, when we have a conclusion, we shall present it," said Citu, avoiding to reply to the journalists' question about him being one of the options taken into account for the PM office.

He explained that a date for meeting the president had not been set yet.

"We haven't set a date yet. Today - tomorrow the prime minister matter should be solved. There are several prime minister options. (...) We'll have a meeting at the party to approve the final form of the governance programme. We have agreed that tomorrow there will be the final form of the governance programme. Afterwards, we'll deal with the ruling coalition protocol," Citu highlighted.

In regards to the topic of dismantling the Section for Investigating Justice Crimes (SIIJ), Citu said that a solution observing the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) recommendations was agreed with the PSD.

"We have agreed that we'll all observe what is required under the CVM and we'll advance to join the Schengen Area," the PM said.

Furthermore, he added that also agreed on were the increases in pensions and child allowances, as well as investments. "We have agreed to increase pensions, allowances, and investments. (...) We must take the impact into account. In respect to pensions, we've talked about an increase over 7 percent, but we must see the impact, how much we can afford. The [child allowance] law stays in force, with some amendments. Increases - as of January 1," the PNL Chairman said.

"The flat tax stays," Citu also said at the end of the statement made at the Palace of Parliament.