Ciuca: Through new Justice laws, judicial system aligns to European values, principles

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca states that through the new package of Justice laws, the Romanian judicial system is being modernized, aligned to European values and principles.

"The package of Justice laws was promulgated today by President Klaus Iohannis, concluding a path of analyzes and debates in which all actors in the field were involved, both internally and externally. In the final form, the pre-existing recommendations of the Venice Commission, the CVM, the judicial courts and the professional organizations. I thank the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, for all the work he and his team have done in drafting these laws, so important for our country's European path", Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, the new laws bring a balance between all the views that dominate the magistracy in Romania.

"A result of the intense debates is the fact that the new laws bring a balance between all the visions that dominate the judiciary in Romania, their final form being unanimously accepted by all consulted parties. Through these new laws, the Romanian judicial system is modernized, aligned with the values and to European principles and the independence of the judiciary is strengthened", added Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres informs.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees for the promulgation of the Law on the status of judges and prosecutors, the Law on judicial organization and the Law on the Superior Council of Magistracy.