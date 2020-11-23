Cluj-based University becomes first Romanian University included in University Meta-Ranking

The "Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca ranks first in Romania in the University Meta-Ranking-2020, which ranks the higher education institutions in Romania, according to AGERPRES.

"Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) ranks first, for the fifth consecutive year, in the country, in the University Meta-Ranking-2020, published by the Ad Astra Association of Romanian Researchers (https:/ad-astra.ro/), which establishes the hierarchy of Romanian universities according to their academic performances in the international rankings of higher education institutions," it is shown in a press release sent by UBB on Monday.

According to the same source, only 28 public universities out of the 97 universities in Romania are visible internationally, and their number decreased compared to 2019, when they were 30.

"Romanian universities occupy various positions in the international academic rankings of universities. There are some fluctuations from ranking to ranking, and the University Meta-Ranking is necessary to show the more stable conclusion derived from the aggregation of these individual rankings. This is the fifth year in a row! And I congratulate our academic community! But let us not be deceived, neither we nor the other universities included in the University Meta-Ranking. If academic policies that support academic competitiveness are not implemented quickly in the country, Romanian universities will inevitably regress and will find themselves in the area of mediocrity, at best, with a negative impact on the country's competitiveness and people's well-being," the UBB rector, Daniel David, said in a press release.

The University Meta-Ranking was initiated in 2016 by the Ministry of Education and Research and was then continued by the Ad Astra Association of Romanian Researchers.