Coalition leaders, invited for consultations with president Iohannis on subject of strike in Education

klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Wednesday, at 12:00, the three leaders of the governing coalition to consultations on the topic of the strike in Education, the Presidential Administration informed.

On Tuesday, the head of state met with a delegation of trade union leaders from Education.

President Klaus Iohannis expressed, at the meeting with them, his willingness to guarantee, as a mediator, the conclusion of a political agreement to resolve salary claims, the Presidential Administration informed.AGERPRES

