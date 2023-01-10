 
     
Coalition sets calendar for adoption of new bill on education (sources)

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

The leaders of the coalition set, on Tuesday, the calendar for the adoption of the new education law, to be adopted by the Government until February 15, and the Parliament would debate and vote on it until March 15, told Agerpres.

According to some political sources, experts from the parties will work together with the Ministry of Education to complete the bill by February 1. The new education law should be adopted by the Government by February 15. Parliament would debate and vote on the bill, in both chambers, until March 15.

The leaders of the coalition had the first meeting of this year on Tuesday.

