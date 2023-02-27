Coalition to find within short politically acceptable technical solution to Whistleblower Bill (Senate head)

The Senate's Standing Bureau acknowledged the receipt of an information report from the Justice Ministry on the Whistleblower Bill, and Parliament will have checked the relevant NRRP milestone after a technical solution that is politically agreed by the governing coalition is found "in the shortest time possible", the Senate's acting President Alina Gorghiu said on Monday, told Agerpres.

"I inform you that we have taken note of this information report from the Justice Ministry and I let you know that the government and ministries are in contact with the European Commission and we will find the technical solution in the shortest time possible. It will get the coalition's political agreement and within a reasonable time milestone [430] will become a checked point on the Romanian Parliament's agenda," Gorghiu said.

According to the opposition Save Romania Union, the Whistleblower Bill is one of the most problematic milestones for which the European Commission requests urgent measures and which should have been ready since March last year. The law, which transposes a European directive, has repeatedly come under criticism for its adopted form, which does not provide for more protection and does not encourage whistleblowers.