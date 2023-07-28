CoD Petrescu in Croatia: To us, stability in the Balkans is a strategic axis

Romania's Chief of Defence (CoD) Daniel Petrescu visited Croatia Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of his counterpart Robert Hranj, with whom he discussed the importance of stability in the Balkans.

"To us, stability in the Balkans is a strategic axis, and collaboration of the defence bodies in this region, including within the NATO and EU stability missions and operations, contributes to the achievement of this objective. On the other hand, by participating in the NATO battlegroup in Poland, the Romanian and Croatian military are an active part of the NATO Forward Presence. Together with Admiral Robert Hranj, we have identified additional ways for bilateral cooperation. We will intensify the joint training of the troops, as well as collaboration in terms of logistics, defence engineering and education," Petrescu is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Defence Ministry (MApN).

Part of his Croatian tour, Petrescu met Croatian soldiers serving with the Admiral Sveto Letica-Barba Naval Base, and visited other military facilities in the city of Split. AGERPRES