Code for Romania restarts TaskForce mechanism, coming with digital solutions in Ukraine crisis context

"The association Code for Romania is coming with an ecosystem of digital solutions in the context of the crisis in Ukraine. The war targeting today Ukraine has started already a series of crises with grave effects on the medium and long-term, thousands of refugees are running, terrified, towards our country and other neighbors. At just two years after, Code for Romania restarts the TaskForce mechanism, as it has done in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, when panic, fear, insecurity, helplessness took hold of Romania," the release mentions.According to the quoted source, the measures envisaged by Code for Romania will help in offering verified information about the current situation and effects, help in administering the critical needs of refugees, resources and capacity for local authorities and support for the civil society in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova."It's imperiously necessary for the civil society in Romania to come to the aid of our neighbors, out of respect for liberty, democracy, values affected at this moment in the neighboring country. We have stopped the usual activity to concentrate the entire attention of the team and the Code for Romania community on solutions to diminish the effects of the war. Through TaskForce we are enabling an ecosystem of four solutions to support Ukrainian refugees that will arrive in Romania. At the same time, we are putting our entire capacity to support the civil society in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in these hard moments for them, but also to support the local and central authorities in Romania which have an active role in offering support in these moments," said Bogdan Ivanel, co-founder and CEO of Code for Romania.Thus, at this moment, the Code for Romania Association is operationalizing an ecosystem of four solutions. One of them is a 'roof', a solution to identify accommodation spaces which will help refugees that arrive in Romania and need immediate help. The platform can receive registrations from persons which make available rooms or buildings for persons that are living in shelters made available by Romanian authorities.The second is "Resource & Volunteer Management (RVM)", the solution to manage resources already used at this time by the Department for Emergency Situations. The solution allows the management of available resource stocks, their quantity, the types of materials and where they are stored, as well as the status of volunteers organized on distinct specializations.Another solution is "Who does what", a solution that is currently being adapted to the new crisis, to war, in order to have as clear an image as possible of the roles of institutional actors in this crisis situation.The fourth solution, "Dopomoha", is an information and support platform for persons who request aid from Romania. With the aid of a decision-tree any person will be able to find in a few minutes what the procedures are that he needs to follow to obtain asylum, accommodation and other resources available for the situation they are in.The information will be available in Romanian, Ukrainian and Russian, the release emphasizes.